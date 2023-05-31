Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) closed the most recent trading day at $20.36, moving +1.29% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.61% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.41%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.45%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 4.29% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 6.6% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 1.05% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Albertsons Companies, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.82, down 18% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $23.88 billion, up 2.45% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.80 per share and revenue of $78.92 billion. These totals would mark changes of -16.91% and +1.64%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Albertsons Companies, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Albertsons Companies, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Albertsons Companies, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.17. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.3, so we one might conclude that Albertsons Companies, Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that ACI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.45. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Consumer Products - Staples was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.42 at yesterday's closing price.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ACI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

