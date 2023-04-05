Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) closed the most recent trading day at $20.94, moving +0.92% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.88%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 3.75% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.48% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Albertsons Companies, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 11, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.68, down 9.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $18.11 billion, up 4.17% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Albertsons Companies, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Albertsons Companies, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Albertsons Companies, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.7. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.88.

It is also worth noting that ACI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.24. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Consumer Products - Staples was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.85 at yesterday's closing price.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.