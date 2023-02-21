Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) closed at $21.47, marking a +1.18% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.32%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 0.9% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 0.32%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.88%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Albertsons Companies, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Albertsons Companies, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.68 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 9.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.11 billion, up 4.17% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.27 per share and revenue of $77.49 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.51% and +7.8%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Albertsons Companies, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.25% higher. Albertsons Companies, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.49 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.72.

Also, we should mention that ACI has a PEG ratio of 1.21. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Consumer Products - Staples was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.03 at yesterday's closing price.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

