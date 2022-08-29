Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) closed the most recent trading day at $28.13, moving +0.43% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.67% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 4.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 0.76%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.65%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Albertsons Companies, Inc. to post earnings of $0.62 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 3.13%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.59 billion, up 6.56% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.93 per share and revenue of $75.82 billion, which would represent changes of -4.56% and +5.47%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Albertsons Companies, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Albertsons Companies, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Albertsons Companies, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.57. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.73.

Meanwhile, ACI's PEG ratio is currently 1.65. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Consumer Products - Staples stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.82 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.





