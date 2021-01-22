Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 25, 2021

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ACI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ACI was $17.38, representing a -4.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.25 and a 34.62% increase over the 52 week low of $12.91.

ACI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Kroger Company (KR) and Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ACI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ACI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ACI as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Cons. Staples AlphaDEX (FXG)

iShares Global 100 ETF (STLV)

iShares Global 100 ETF (STMB)

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares ETF (RETL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RETL with an increase of 152.92% over the last 100 days. FXG has the highest percent weighting of ACI at 10000%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.