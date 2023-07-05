Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) closed at $21.85 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.27% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 9.78%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 5.18% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 5.56% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 4.16% in that time.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Albertsons Companies, Inc. to post earnings of $0.82 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 18%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $23.88 billion, up 2.45% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.80 per share and revenue of $78.92 billion, which would represent changes of -16.91% and +1.64%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Albertsons Companies, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Albertsons Companies, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.82 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.2.

It is also worth noting that ACI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.58. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Consumer Products - Staples stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.75 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

