Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) closed at $20.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.72% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.58% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 4.03% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 2% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Albertsons Companies, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 11, 2023. On that day, Albertsons Companies, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.68 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 9.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $18.11 billion, up 4.17% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Albertsons Companies, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Albertsons Companies, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Albertsons Companies, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.75. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.32.

We can also see that ACI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.25. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Consumer Products - Staples was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.84 at yesterday's closing price.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.