Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) closed at $28.29, marking a -0.91% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 8.02% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Albertsons Companies, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.62, down 3.13% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17.59 billion, up 6.56% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.93 per share and revenue of $75.82 billion, which would represent changes of -4.56% and +5.47%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Albertsons Companies, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.81% higher within the past month. Albertsons Companies, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Albertsons Companies, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.76. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.16, which means Albertsons Companies, Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, ACI's PEG ratio is currently 1.68. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Consumer Products - Staples industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.79 as of yesterday's close.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investorsSee 5 EV Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.