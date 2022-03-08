Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) closed at $35.34, marking a -0.81% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.72% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 26.17% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 5.06% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.24% in that time.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Albertsons Companies, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.63 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $16.47 billion, up 4.39% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Albertsons Companies, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Albertsons Companies, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Albertsons Companies, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.68. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.03.

Investors should also note that ACI has a PEG ratio of 1.59 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Consumer Products - Staples industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.99 as of yesterday's close.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 235, putting it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

