Albertsons Companies, Inc. Announces Drop In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) reported a profit for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $84.7 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $236.4 million, or $0.41 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Albertsons Companies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $210.3 million or $0.42 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.2% to $24.942 billion from $24.881 billion last year.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $84.7 Mln. vs. $236.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.17 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue: $24.942 Bln vs. $24.881 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 1.75 To $ 1.85

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