Albertsons Companies, Google Announce Multi-year Partnership

(RTTNews) - Food and drug retailer Albertsons Companies and Google announced a multi-year partnership to make shopping easier for customers nationwide. The planned innovations include: shoppable maps with dynamic hyperlocal features; AI-powered conversational commerce; and predictive grocery list building.

Albertsons Cos. and Google are joining to provide helpful information about online ordering from many Albertsons Cos.' stores directly within mobile search. The functionality is coming to Google Maps later in the year.

Chris Rupp, Chief Customer & Digital Officer at Albertsons Cos, said: "In bringing together Google's technology expertise with our commitment to customer-centric innovation, we're providing our customers with a superior shopping experience no matter how they choose to shop with us."

