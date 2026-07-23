Albertsons Companies CFO Sharon McCollam Plans To Retire

(RTTNews) - Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI), a food and drug retailer, said on Thursday that its Chief Financial Officer, Sharon McCollam, intends to retire later this year.

McCollam will remain in her role until a successor is named. Thereafter, she will remain with the company in an advisory capacity until the end of the fiscal year on February 27, 2027, to ensure a smooth transition.

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