Markets
ACI

Albertsons Companies CFO Sharon McCollam Plans To Retire

July 23, 2026 — 08:14 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI), a food and drug retailer, said on Thursday that its Chief Financial Officer, Sharon McCollam, intends to retire later this year.

McCollam will remain in her role until a successor is named. Thereafter, she will remain with the company in an advisory capacity until the end of the fiscal year on February 27, 2027, to ensure a smooth transition.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ACI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.