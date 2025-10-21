Albertsons Companies Announces Senior Notes Offering Of $1.25 Bln

(RTTNews) - Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI), Tuesday announced its plan to offer $1.250 billion of new senior notes due 2031 and new senior notes due 2034.

The company intends to primarily use the proceeds for redeeming the $750 million outstanding of its 3.250 percent senior notes due 2026, as well as repaying a portion of the borrowings under its asset-based revolving credit agreement.

The company and its subsidiaries, Safeway Inc., New Albertsons L.P., Albertson's LLC and Albertsons Safeway LLC, will be co-issuers of the notes offering.

In the pre-market hours, ACI is trading at $19.78, up 0.62 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.