Albertsons Companies (ACI) to Post Q3 Earnings: Factors to Note

Albertsons Companies, Inc. ACI is likely to register an increase in the top line when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Jan 11, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $15.99 billion, indicating growth of 3.7% from the prior-year reported figure.



However, the bottom line of this food and drug retailer in the United States is anticipated to decrease year over year. Although the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share for the quarter under review has risen by a penny to 56 cents in the past seven days, the figure suggests a decline from 66 cents reported in the year-ago period.



Albertsons Companies has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 37.6%, on average. In the last reported quarter, this Boise, ID-based company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 42.2%.

Key Factors to Note

Favorable consumer backdrop along with Albertsons Companies’ focus on providing efficient in-store services, enhancing digital and omni-channel capabilities, and efforts to boost productivity are likely to have benefited the top-line performance. The company has been witnessing strong traffic trends as a higher vaccination rate is helping customers become more comfortable in returning to stores.



The company’s right assortment in each local market, loyalty program, and ease of checkout through frictionless and contactless payments have been aiding in attracting customers. Efforts to boost assortments, especially in the fresh and Own Brands categories, are likely to have favored the quarterly performance. As part of its digital endeavors, the company has been expanding Drive Up & Go locations and sharpening home delivery capabilities.



Clearly, the aforementioned factors instill optimism regarding the outcome of the results. However, margins still remain an area to watch. The impact of costs associated with digital fulfilment, supply chain and COVID-19 related expenses cannot be ruled out. The company has been incurring higher SG&A expenses, primarily attributable to employee costs, depreciation and other expenses.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Albertsons Companies this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Albertsons Companies has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +6.25%.

3 More Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are three other companies you may want to consider as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Macy's M currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.43% and a Zacks Rank #1. The company is likely to register bottom-line improvement when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $1.97 suggests a substantial improvement from 80 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.



Macy's top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $8.44 billion, which indicates an improvement of 24.5% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. M has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 313.5%, on average.



Target TGT currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.36% and a Zacks Rank #1. The company is expected to register bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $2.84 suggests growth of 6.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Target’s top line is anticipated to rise year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $31.61 billion, indicating an increase of 11.5% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. TGT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.7%, on average.



Capri Holdings CPRI currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.48% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $1.67 suggests an increase of 1.2% from the year-ago reported number.



Capri Holdings’ top line is expected to increase year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.47 billion, which suggests an increase of 12.6% from the prior-year quarter. CPRI’s bottom line has outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last reported quarter by a margin of 61.1%.

