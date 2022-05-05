Albertsons Companies (ACI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Albertsons Companies Inc (Symbol: ACI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.68, changing hands as low as $30.21 per share. Albertsons Companies Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACI's low point in its 52 week range is $18.5144 per share, with $37.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.32.

