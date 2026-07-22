Albertsons Companies (ACI) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.55 per share, indicating no change from the year-ago quarter. Analysts forecast revenues of $24.81 billion, representing a decline of 0.3% year over year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Albertsons Companies metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Fuel' will likely reach $1.36 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.3%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of stores at end of quarter' reaching 2,242 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,264 .

Analysts expect 'Total Square Footage - Retail Square Feet' to come in at 111.85 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 112.80 million.

Shares of Albertsons Companies have experienced a change of +5.8% in the past month compared to the +0.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ACI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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