Albertsons Companies (ACI) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.53 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 19.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $24.72 billion, increasing 1.9% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 6.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Albertsons Companies metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Fuel' to come in at $1.28 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -3.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of stores at end of quarter' at 2,270 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,269 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Square Footage - Retail Square Feet' should come in at 113.03 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 112.80 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Albertsons Companies shares have recorded returns of +5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), ACI will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

