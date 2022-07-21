Albertsons Companies About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (ACI)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/25/22, Albertsons Companies Inc (Symbol: ACI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.12, payable on 8/10/22. As a percentage of ACI's recent stock price of $26.79, this dividend works out to approximately 0.45%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ACI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.79% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACI's low point in its 52 week range is $19.96 per share, with $37.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.83.

In Thursday trading, Albertsons Companies Inc shares are currently down about 0.3% on the day.

