Albertsons Co. Names Susan Morris CEO

(RTTNews) - Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) Monday announced that COO Susan Morris will assume the role of CEO following the planned retirement of Vivek Sankaran, effective May 1, 2025.

During the transition period, Morris will work closely with Sankaran to continue execution of the company's Customers for Life strategy. On the effective date, Morris will join the Albertsons Cos. Board of Directors, replacing Sankaran.

Morris has served as the company's Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer since January 2018. In this role, she leads the company's retail operations, overseeing more than 2,200 stores across 34 states.

Jim Donald, Chair of the Albertsons Cos. Board of Directors, said, "Over the past several years, the Board has engaged in a thoughtful and comprehensive succession planning process to identify Albertsons Cos.' next CEO, including evaluating internal and external candidates. The Board is confident that Susan is the ideal person to lead the Company into its next chapter of growth. With a nearly 40-year career at the Company that began at an Albertsons store in the Denver market, Susan brings unmatched expertise and deep knowledge of the business. She is highly respected across the organization and industry, with a strong track record of operational success and passion for serving our customers and communities."

