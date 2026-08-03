Albertsons CEO Susan Morris Buys $450,000 on the Open Market. What Does This Mean for ACI Investors?

Key Points

The transaction involved 39,409 shares acquired for ~$450,000 on July 28, 2026.

The acquisition increased the insider's direct equity position by 4%.

Morris now directly holds ~1.1 million shares of Class A common stock, with no indirect holdings reported in this filing.

The purchase was executed at $11.42 per share, as the stock was down 41% over the year ending on the July 28, 2026 transaction date.

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Chief Executive Officer Susan Morris reported a direct purchase of 39,409 shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) on July 28, 2026. SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $450,051 Shares purchased 39,409 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 1,092,956 Post-transaction value $12.7 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($11.42); post-transaction value based on July 28, 2026 market close ($11.58).

Key questions

How does the acquisition price relate to the stock's recent performance?

Morris acquired shares at $11.42 per share on July 28, 2026, during a period when the company's one-year return stood at negative 41%. Shares were subsequently priced at $12.06 as of the July 29, 2026 market close.

Morris acquired shares at $11.42 per share on July 28, 2026, during a period when the company's one-year return stood at negative 41%. Shares were subsequently priced at $12.06 as of the July 29, 2026 market close. What is the insider's total remaining equity exposure?

Following this transaction, the Chief Executive Officer directly holds 1,092,956 shares. This position is valued at $12.66 million based on the market close of $11.58 on July 28, 2026.

Following this transaction, the Chief Executive Officer directly holds 1,092,956 shares. This position is valued at $12.66 million based on the market close of $11.58 on July 28, 2026. What are the operational fundamentals supporting the company?

Albertsons is a major food and drug retailer with 280,000 employees and trailing twelve-month revenue of $83.2 billion. The company operates national and regional banners including Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, and ACME.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-29) $12.06 Market Capitalization $5.9 billion Revenue (TTM) $83.2 billion Net Income (TTM) $65.7 million

Company Snapshot

Albertsons operates a diversified portfolio of grocery and drug retail stores across the United States, generating revenue through the sale of grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care items, pharmacy services, vaccines, fuel, and ancillary services.

The company operates multiple retail banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, ACME, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, and Market Street, leveraging a multi-banner strategy to capture diverse market segments and geographic regions.

Albertsons primarily serves mainstream consumers across the United States through a network of approximately 280,000 employees operating stores that provide essential grocery, pharmacy, and convenience services to local communities.

Albertsons Companies represents one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, with trailing twelve-month (TTM) revenues of $83.2 billion and a market capitalization of $5.9 billion. The company's competitive positioning is anchored by its extensive multi-banner store network, established supply chain infrastructure, and integrated pharmacy operations that generate recurring customer traffic and cross-selling opportunities. As of July 29, 2026, the company has experienced significant equity value compression, with a one-year share price decline of 41%, reflecting broader sector headwinds and operational challenges in the competitive grocery retail landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

Investors will see insiders selling for any number of reasons. These can include the need to raise cash to pay a large personal expense, the need to diversify their portfolio, or simple bearishness about the business’s direction.

There is just one reason an inside puchases shares: they believe the stock price is going to go up.

By that simple rule, CEO Morris’ purchase is bullish, adding to her position during a period of market skepticism of the business, as shown by its declining share price.

Investors should also be heartened by the fact that, more often than not, an insider stock purchase signals a higher share price 30 days later, according to studies.

While Albertsons faces intense competition, the simple fact is that grocery and drug stores are essential to daily life. The fact, too, that the company manages to eke out profits in such a competitive environment is a testament to the business acumen of Morris and her executive team. While current fiscal year sales are expected to dip slightly, net income is seen more than doubling to more than $500 million. That’s a strong positive for investors.

The executive started her career at the customer service desk of a Denver Albertsons some three decades ago, so she knows the business inside and out. Coupled with her vote of faith in the business with her own money and Albertson’s profitability, it’s a bullish signal for ACI that investors should take into account.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.