Albertsons Bets on Curbside Pharmacy to Drive Customer Growth

Albertsons Companies, Inc. ACI has announced a nationwide expansion of its DriveUp & Go service to offer free curbside pickup for eligible pharmacy prescriptions, improving convenience for customers. Accessible at more than 1,700 participating locations, the service enables individuals to pick up medications without leaving their vehicles or standing in line. This move aligns with the company’s broader objective of making healthcare access easier and smoothly integrating it into customers’ daily routines.

Through this offering, customers can place prescription orders online or via the company’s app, select a preferred pickup time during designated hours and prepay in advance for a smoother experience. Upon arrival, prescriptions are delivered directly to their cars, eliminating the need to enter the store. Additionally, the service offers flexibility by allowing customers to combine prescription pickup with grocery orders, although no grocery purchase is required.

According to Anthony DalPonte, president of Pharmacy and Health, the initiative aims to simplify healthcare by removing friction and offering greater flexibility to customers. This approach reinforces a customer-centered pharmacy experience, ensuring that services are more accessible and convenient. Overall, the expansion reflects Albertsons’ commitment to innovation in service delivery. By blending pharmacy and retail convenience, the company aims to create a more efficient and user-friendly experience, supporting customers in managing their health needs alongside everyday responsibilities.

The Zacks Rundown for ACI

Shares of ACI have lost 6.8% in the past six months compared with the industry’s decline of 2.8%.



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From a valuation standpoint, ACI trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73X, lower than the industry’s average of 17.79X. ACI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACI’s current and next fiscal year earnings implies a year-over-year rise of 3.7% and 6.1%, respectively.



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks have been discussed below:

Krispy Kreme, Inc. DNUT produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. At present, DNUT sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DNUT’s current fiscal-year sales implies a decline of 8.2%, and the same for earnings implies growth of 120% from the year-ago reported figures. DNUT delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.6%, on average.

ARKO Corp. ARKO operates a chain of convenience stores in the United States. ARKO currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARKO's current fiscal-year sales implies a decline of 4.9%, while the same for current fiscal-year earnings implies growth of 73.3% from the year-ago reported figures. ARKO delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 36.5%, on average.

Purple Innovation, Inc. PRPL designs, manufactures, and sells mattresses, pillows, sheets, foundations, waterproof mattress protectors, bases, and seat cushions, as well as blankets and duvets, in the United States and internationally. PRPL currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PRPL’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 6.6% and 25%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. PRPL delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 17.4%, on average.

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Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Krispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.