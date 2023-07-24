Albertsons (ACI) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Albertsons Companies, Inc. ACI is likely to register an increase in the top line when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Jul 25 before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $23,882 million, indicating growth of 2.5% from the prior-year reported figure.



The bottom line of this food and drug retailer in the United States is expected to decline year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share for the quarter under discussion has been stable at 81 cents over the past 30 days. The figure suggests a decrease from the earnings of $1.00 reported in the year-ago period.



Albertsons Companies has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17%, on average. In the last reported quarter, this Boise, Idaho-based company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.5%.

Key Factors to Note

Albertsons Companies' focus on providing efficient in-store services, enhancing digital and omnichannel capabilities and increasing productivity has been contributing to its top line. The company has been augmenting digital payment facilities alongside expanding the availability of online assortments.



Efforts to bolster assortments, especially in the fresh and Own Brands categories, continue to elevate the customer experience. The company's right assortment in each local market, loyalty programs and the ease of checkout through frictionless and contactless payments have been aiding in attracting customers. As part of its digital endeavors, Albertsons Companies has been expanding the Drive Up & Go curbside pickup service and sharpening home delivery capabilities.



We expect identical sales, excluding fuel, growth of 2.9% for the first quarter, driven by a rise in at-home consumption and improved merchandising. We anticipate sales from the fresh category (perishables) to increase 9% to $8,594.1 million during the quarter under review.



The aforementioned factors instill optimism about the outcome of the results. However, margins remain an area to watch. The impact of costs associated with digital fulfillment, higher employee expenses and a rise in utility costs cannot be ruled out. We anticipate a gross margin contraction of about 30 basis points to 27.8% during the quarter under discussion.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Albertsons Companies this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.



Albertsons Companies has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are three companies you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:

Arhaus ARHS currently has an Earnings ESP of +7.69% and a Zacks Rank #1. The company is expected to register a bottom-line decline when it reports second-quarter 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of 26 cents suggests a drop of 7.1% from the year-ago quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Arhaus’ top line is anticipated to rise year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $325.7 million, indicating an increase of 6.3% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. ARHS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 82.4%, on average.



Ross Stores ROST currently has an Earnings ESP of +11.50% and carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company is likely to register a bottom-line increase when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $1.14 suggests an increase of 2.7% from the year-ago quarter.



Ross Stores’ top line is expected to increase year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.72 billion, which indicates a rise of 3% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. ROST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.5%, on average.



Costco COST currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.58% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $4.64 suggests a rise of 10.5% from the year-ago reported number.



Costco’s top line is expected to ascend year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $78.85 billion, which suggests an increase of 9.4% from the prior-year quarter. COST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.8%, on average.



