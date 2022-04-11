Albertsons (ACI) Lined Up for Q4 Earnings: Key Factors to Note

Albertsons Companies, Inc. ACI is likely to register an increase in the top line when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Apr 12, before the market opens. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $16,799 million, indicating growth of 6.5% from the prior-year reported figure.



The bottom line of this food and drug retailer in the United States is expected to increase year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share for the quarter under discussion has risen by a couple of cents in the past seven days to 65 cents. The figure suggests an improvement of 8.3% from 60 cents reported in the year-ago period.



For fiscal 2021, the consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $71,303 million, which indicates growth of 2.3% from last year. Again, the consensus mark for full-year earnings per share stands at $2.97, suggesting a decline of 8.3% from $3.24 reported in fiscal 2020.



Albertsons Companies has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 31.8%, on average. In the last reported quarter, this Boise, ID-based company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 33.9%.

Key Factors to Note

Albertsons Companies' focus on providing efficient in-store services, enhancing digital and omni-channel capabilities, and increasing productivity has been contributing to its top-line performance. The company has been striving to enhance digital payment facilities alongside expanding the availability of online assortments.



Efforts to bolster assortments, especially in the fresh and Own Brands categories, continue to elevate the customer experience. The company's right assortment in each local market, loyalty program, and ease of checkout through frictionless and contactless payments have been aiding in attracting customers. As part of its digital endeavors, the company has been expanding Drive Up & Go locations and sharpening home delivery capabilities.



Clearly, the aforementioned factors instill optimism regarding the outcome of the results. However, margins still remain an area to watch. The impact of costs associated with digital fulfillment, supply chain and COVID-19 related expenses cannot be ruled out. Product cost inflation, tight labor market and supply chain bottlenecks are some of the challenges Albertsons Companies is currently facing.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Albertsons Companies this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.



Albertsons Companies has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +3.98%.

