Albertsons (ACI), DoorDash Tie Up to Expedite Grocery Delivery

Albertsons Companies, Inc. ACI looks to strengthen its grocery delivery capabilities to make shopping more seamless. In latest developments, the company announced its partnership with the technology firm DoorDash DASH to boost on-demand grocery delivery services. Through this tie-up, customers can get products delivered from about 2,000 Albertsons banner stores in the country. This includes Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco and more from the DoorDash marketplace app.



The coronavirus pandemic immensely changed consumers’ preferences and shopping trends including online purchasing and quick home delivery. Accordingly, companies are looking to expedite reliable delivery services for essential commodities including groceries, and in turn, making the shopping experience very convenient and faster.



We note that Albertsons will offer more than 40,000 grocery items including prepared and fresh food apart from core groceries via its partnership with DoorDash. Markedly, the new collaboration takes into consideration the immediate and long-term initiatives. This includes the expansion of Albertsons' first-party grocery delivery business with DoorDash Drive, thus offering a unique selection of specialty items, prepared meals and meal kits.



Hence, customers can now order groceries and essentials from Albertsons’ stores via DoorDash's marketplace app and get them delivered in an hour. Notably, no minimum order size is required to place the orders. Meanwhile, in select markets, customers can also place grocery orders via the local Albertsons store's website for same-day delivery. This is powered by DoorDash Drive, DoorDash's white-label fulfillment platform that enables direct delivery for any business.



In addition, the Albertsons-DoorDash tie-up launched a digital gaming experience for its customers. This will allow them to play and score savings on future orders. In fact, customers can win exciting rewards including credits of up to $5,000 on DoorDash purchases via the 'In the Bag' video game.

We note that Albertsons remains committed toward digital transformation. The company registered digital sales growth of nearly 258% in fiscal 2020. Over the past six months, shares of Albertsons have increased 29.1% against its industry’s 12.9% decline. This food and drug dealer currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

