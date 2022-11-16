Markets
ACI

Albertsons $4 bln dividend payment stays on hold as Washington court delays hearing

Credit: REUTERS/AUDE GUERRUCCI

November 16, 2022 — 01:50 pm EST

Written by Granth Vanaik for Reuters ->

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Albertsons Companies Inc ACI.N said on Wednesday its $4 billion dividend payment to shareholders will continue to remain on hold as a Washington state court postponed a scheduled case hearing to Dec. 9.

A state court in Washington had temporarily blocked Albertsons from paying a special dividend before the grocery chain closes its proposed deal with rival Kroger Co KR.N.

Last week, the court had extended the payment block and set a hearing for Nov. 17 to further consider whether to prolong an existing order of prohibition.

Albertsons, which had been scheduled to pay the special dividend on Nov. 7, was also sued by the attorneys general of the District of Columbia, California and Illinois, who argued such a payment would weaken the company's ability to compete as the antitrust reviews proceed.

Kroger said in October it was buying Albertsons in a $25 billion deal that would merge the No. 1 and 2 standalone grocers.

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Granth.Vanaik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACI
KR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.