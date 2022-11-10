Albertsons $4 bln dividend kept on hold by Washington court

By Mike Scarcella

OAKLAND, Nov 10 (Reuters) - A state court in Washington on Thursday said it will extend a temporary block that has prevented Albertsons Companies Inc ACI.N from paying a $4 billion dividend to its shareholders before the grocery chain closes its proposed deal with rival Kroger Co KR.N.

Judge Ken Schubert of King County Superior Court set a hearing for Nov. 17 to further consider whether to prolong an existing order prohibiting the dividend payment. The judge said at a hearing on Thursday that he anticipated live testimony next week. A temporary restraining order was set to expire on Thursday.

(Reporting by Mike Scarcella, Peter Henderson and Diane Bartz; Editing by Sandra Maler)

