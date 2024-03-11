Alberta's ban on renewables could hurt C$11 bln in investments, says study

OTTAWA, March 11 (Reuters) - Canadian province Alberta's ban on some renewable projects could hurt C$11.1 billion ($8.24 billion) in investments and stall up to 6.3 gigawatts (GW) of solar and wind power capacity, a study said on Monday.

The new rules can potentially impact 42 projects valued at over C$11 billion and several thousand jobs, the Pembina Institute, an Alberta-based clean energy think tank, said in the study.

Last month, Canada's main crude oil producing province implemented a ban on renewable power projects that were to come on prime agricultural land and also ordered creating buffer zones so that wind turbines do not spoil scenic views.

The provincial government has, however, said exceptions would be made if developers can show crops or livestock can exist alongside the project.

Canada is the world's fourth largest oil producer, with Alberta contributing 80% of the country's total production. The province is also a leader in renewables and accounts for over three quarters of the country's total output.

The ban has attracted criticisms from some local companies who have claimed the new rules would create business uncertainty and jeopardize billions in investments, threatening to move to other provinces or the U.S.

It has also put premier Danielle Smith's provincial government at loggerheads with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau whose Liberal party is drafting regulations to make provinces eliminate greenhouse gas emissions from their grids on a net basis by 2035.

An email sent to the premier's office requesting comments on the study was not immediately answered.

Out of a total of 111 solar and 34 wind projects proposed in Alberta, 36 solar projects and six wind projects, which are either proposed or awaiting approval, could be affected, the study said.

These projects can potentially double Alberta's current renewable capacity, it said.

($1 = 1.3478 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee and Rod Nickel; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((promit.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.