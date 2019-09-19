Alberta to return C$1.3 mln worth of CannTrust products

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Marijuana producer CannTrust Holdings Inc TRST.TO, CTST.N said on Thursday the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission (AGLC) will return products worth C$1.3 million.

Health Canada suspended the troubled Canadian pot grower's licence to produce and sell cannabis on Tuesday, after the regulator found out about illegal cultivation by the company.

AGLC is in charge of wholesale distribution of cannabis products to licenced cannabis retailers in the province.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 1524; Reuters Messaging: arundhati.sarkar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.