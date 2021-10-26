Alberta referendum to reopen debate over how Canada divvies up wealth between provinces

By Nia Williams

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main oil-producing province Alberta voted in favour of removing a commitment to redistribute wealth among provinces from the Canadian constitution, results from a non-binding referendum showed on Tuesday.

The result is a win for Alberta's United Conservative Party government and embattled Premier Jason Kenney, by giving him a mandate to negotiate with other provinces about an equalization payments formula that is widely viewed as unfair in Alberta.

However, it will not automatically halt equalization between provinces because the principle is embedded in the Canadian constitution and any changes need to be agreed with other provinces and territories.

Official results from Elections Alberta show 61.7% of voters are in favour of removing the principle of equalization from the constitution.

The referendum was a key part of Kenney's "Fight Back" strategy, in which he promised to stand up for Alberta's energy industry, the lynchpin of the provincial economy.

The positive result could provide some support for Kenney, who has been criticised for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and faced calls to resign from within his own party.

Equalization payments are enshrined in the Canadian constitution as a way of addressing fiscal disparities among the 10 provinces. The program transfers federal tax dollars collected from "donor" provinces like Alberta to those whose ability to raise revenues falls below the national average.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last week any amendment to the constitution requires significant consensus across the country and criticised the timing of the referendum, which comes as Alberta is relying to federal help to tackle a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trudeau noted Kenney was part of the federal cabinet that negotiated the current equalization formula over a decade ago.

"He himself contributed and approved of the current equalization formula that he's now stirring up sentiment against a few years later," Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa.

Political scientists said Kenney is hoping to use the result as leverage to negotiate over oil and gas legislation that he says unfairly targets Alberta's energy sector.

