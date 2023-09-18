Alberta premier wants to unveil carbon capture storage tax credits at COP 28

By Nia Williams

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said on Monday she wanted to announce the details of investment tax credits to support carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects at the COP 28 climate summit in Dubai at the end of this year.

Smith made the announcement during a news conference on the sidelines of the World Petroleum Congress in Calgary.

Alberta is Canada's main producer of crude oil and natural gas, and its highest carbon-emitting province.

A number of the country's largest energy producers have pinpointed CCS as key to cutting emissions without scaling back oil and gas output, but are reluctant to investin the costly technology without public funding and have been awaiting details of the Alberta incentives.

The federal government in Ottawa announced a separate CCS tax credit last year, but the Pathways Alliance, a group of Canada's six biggest oil sands producers including Suncor Energy SU.TO and Cenovus Energy CVE.TO, has said more government support is needed.

COP 28 runs from Nov. 30 until Dec. 12.

