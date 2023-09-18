Alberta premier wants to unveil carbon capture storage tax credits at COP 28

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said on Monday she wanted to announce the details of investment tax credits to support carbon capture and storage projects at the COP 28 summit in Dubai at the end of November.

Smith made the announcement during a news conference on the sidelines of the World Petroleum Congress in Calgary. Alberta is Canada's main producer of crude oil and natural gas.

