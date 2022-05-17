Alberta premier says Canada could increase oil export capacity by up to 900,000 bpd

May 17 (Reuters) - Canada could add up to 900,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil export capacity to the United States through technical improvements to existing pipelines and increased crude by rail shipments, Alberta premier Jason Kenney told a U.S. Senate committee on Tuesday.

Alberta is the biggest oil-producing province in Canada, which has been studying ways to increase pipeline utilization to boost crude exports as Europe seeks to reduce its dependence on Russian oil.

(Reporting by Nia Williams)

((nia.williams@thomsonreuters.com; +1 403 531 1624; Reuters Messaging: nia.williams.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.