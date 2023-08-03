Alberta pauses approvals of some new renewable projects, greens unhappy

By David Ljunggren

OTTAWA, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The province of Alberta, Canada's main fossil fuel producer, on Thursday paused approvals of new renewable electricity generation projects over one megawatt, prompting protests from green groups.

Citing concerns about the pace of development, the provincial government said it would launch an inquiry to review policies and procedures for renewable electricity generation. The pause, which runs until Feb. 29, 2024, is sure to increase tensions with the Liberal federal government.

Ottawa wants to cut national carbon emissions by 40-45% by 2030, but can only achieve its climate plan with significant reductions from Alberta. Provincial premier Danielle Smith says this would cripple its economy.

Alberta said the pause was in part responding to concerns from municipalities and landowners about responsible land use.

It also noted what it called reliability concerns due to a rapid shift away from coal and the increase of renewables.

The Pembina Institute environmental group said the freeze put at risk almost 100 projects awaiting approval, representing at least C$25 billion ($18.7 billion) in investments and the capacity to power more than 3 million homes.

"Wind and solar have been proven to reduce energy prices and this announcement will put at risk the affordability of electricity for Albertans," said campaigner Courtney Smith.

His office is working on the precise regulatory framework for a clean electricity grid by 2035, another concept that Smith says she opposes.

"This is a poke in the eye to the regulations, which are expected to be announced very soon," said Keith Stewart of Greenpeace. "It's about building natural gas projects rather than renewables, to keep fossil fuels in the driver's seat."

