Stocks
HAYW

Alberta Investment Management Cuts Stake in Hayward Holdings (HAYW)

February 13, 2023 — 04:53 pm EST

Written by Fintel Staff for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that Alberta Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 22.90MM shares of Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW). This represents 10.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 36.78MM shares and 15.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 37.73% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.70% Downside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hayward Holdings is $12.24. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.70% from its latest reported closing price of $12.98.

The projected annual revenue for Hayward Holdings is $1,197MM, a decrease of 14.96%. The projected annual EPS is $0.82, an increase of 51.59%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 360 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hayward Holdings. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HAYW is 0.22%, a decrease of 10.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.41% to 187,730K shares. The put/call ratio of HAYW is 1.40, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

HAYW / Hayward Holdings Inc Ownership

CCMP Capital GP holds 41,908K shares representing 19.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,081K shares, representing a decrease of 12.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAYW by 23.66% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 8,604K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,670K shares, representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAYW by 49.60% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 7,032K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,864K shares, representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAYW by 86.48% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 5,776K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,813K shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAYW by 12.78% over the last quarter.

Cantillon Capital Management holds 5,245K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,402K shares, representing a decrease of 2.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAYW by 35.41% over the last quarter.

Hayward Holdings Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Hayward Holdings, Inc. is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems. Headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ, Hayward designs, manufactures, and markets a full line of innovative, energy-efficient pool and spa equipment, with brands including AquaVac®, AquaRite®, ColorLogic®, Navigator®, OmniLogic®, OmniHub™, TriStar®, Super Pump®, TurboCell®, pHin™, CAT Controllers®, HCP Pumps and Saline C® Series.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HAYW

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.