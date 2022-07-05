Markets

Alberta govt to intervene in antitrust review of Rogers, Shaw deal

Contributors
Ismail Shakil Reuters
Divya Rajagopal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Canada's Alberta province will intervene in competition tribunal proceedings of a proposed C$20 billion ($15.33 billion) merger between Rogers Communications Inc and Shaw Communications Inc because it will impact the provincial economy, Alberta's attorney general said in a notice on Tuesday.

OTTAWA, July 5 (Reuters) - Canada's Alberta province will intervene in competition tribunal proceedings of a proposed C$20 billion ($15.33 billion) merger between Rogers Communications Inc RCIb.TO and Shaw Communications Inc SJRb.TO because it will impact the provincial economy, Alberta's attorney general said in a notice on Tuesday.

The companies "have significant presence in Alberta's telecommunications market and their successes and failures will impact Alberta's consumers, workers, and, potentially, other aspects of Alberta's economy," according to the notice posted on the competition tribunal's website.

Shaw is based in Calgary, Alberta, while Rogers is based in Toronto.

($1 = 1.3046 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa and Divya Rajagopal in Toronto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com; ; Tweet @ismail___s;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular