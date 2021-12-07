US Markets

Alberta energy minister says Keystone could have helped secure needed energy supply

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Todd Korol

The energy minister of Canada's Alberta province said on Tuesday the Biden administration's worries about high fuel prices could have been avoided had it not rejected the Keystone oil pipeline.

Minister Sonya Savage said it was ironic that the U.S. called on OPEC to deliver more oil this year after ruling out a pipeline that would have delivered cleaner oil from Canada.

