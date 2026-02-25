Albermarle and Upstart have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 25, 2026 – Zacks Equity Research shares Albermarle ALB as the Bull of the Day and Upstart UPST as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Ford Motor Company F, General Motors Company GM and Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN.

Here is a synopsis of all five stocks:

Bull of the Day:

Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock Albermarle is a leading specialty chemicals company, best-known as being the world's largest producer of lithium, the metal needed to produce electric vehicle (EV) batteries. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company serves a variety of end markets, including petroleum refining, consumer electronics, energy storage, construction, and automotive. Albermarle has three major business segments:

1. Energy Storage: The energy storage accounts for the vast majority of ALB's revenue. The unit focuses on serving the lithium-ion battery revolution and the transition to clean energy.

2. Specialties Unit: This unit combines the company's bromine business with its specialized lithium solutions, focusing on applications in pharmaceuticals, automotive, and other industries.

3. Ketjen: This wholly owned subsidiary focused on advanced catalyst solutions for refining.

Albermarle: An Electric EV Market Drives Growth

In 2025, the U.S. electric vehicle market share was ~10% of total vehicle sales. However, by the early 2030s, Bloomberg expects EV sales to swell to 50% of all new vehicle sales.

Albermarle is perfectly positioned to benefit from the rather predictable, secular electric vehicle bull market, which will require battery-grade lithium. Albermarle expects lithium demand to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~15-30% into the end of the decade, mainly driven by increased global EV sales (particularly from China and Europe).

Meanwhile, Albermarle will also benefit from the AI data center-driven increase in demand as big tech companies seek grid lithium batteries for grid storage. Additionally, Albermarle is likely to see a new revenue source for its lithium as companies like Teslabegin selling their humanoid robots (which will run on lithium batteries).

Wall Street Expects Explosive Growth in ALB

Zacks Consensus Estimates predict that ALB will swing to an annual profit in 2026. Meanwhile, EPS growth is expected to surge 911.39% in 2026 and a robust 42.18% in 2027.

Albermarle's Cost Savings Program Bears Fruit

Albemarle remains focused on executing its cost-saving program and productivity goals. During the third quarter of 2025, Albemarle made progress with the earlier announced comprehensive review of its cost and operating structure. The company expects to deliver roughly $450 million in cost and productivity improvements in 2025, having surpassed its initial target of $300-$400 million.

The cost savings will be driven by the elimination of redundancies, lower management layers, productivity benefits, and optimized manufacturing costs. The projected savings are in addition $100 million in cost savings announced and executed in 2024.

ALB Offers Low Risk Entry Zone

ALB shares delivered one of the steadiest uptrends in 2025, more than doubling. After a 13-week 'frozen rope' rally, ALB shares have retreated to the intermediate 10-week moving average. The first pullback to the 10-week moving average in a raging uptrend offers investors a low-risk entry zone.

Bottom Line

After doubling in 2025, Albermarle is currently offering a low-risk entry point for investors. With a projected 15-30% CAGR in lithium and a disciplined cost-cutting program, ALB shares are primed to continue their robust performance in 2026.

Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) stock Upstart manages an AI-powered lending platform. The San Mateo, California-based company partners with financial institutions such as banks and credit unions to approve consumer loans for home, auto, and personal use. Unlike traditional lenders, UPST leverages its artificial intelligence technology to analyze and approve loans using variables beyond FICO scores.

How Does Upstart's Business Work?

The company leverages machine learning and artificial intelligence algorithms to analyze more than 1,500 data points. Then, through Upstart, routes any approved loans to its network of more than 100 financial institutions, earning a finder's fee for each loan originated through its platform. Over the past few years, Upstart has broadened its business beyond solely personal loans offer automotive and mortgage loans.

2026 Tax Refund Is a Negative Catalyst for Upstart

According to the White House Website, the Trump Administration will deliver the largest tax refund season in U.S. history. In 2024, and 2023 the average tax refund in the United States was ~$3,000. According to "The Tax Foundation", for 2026 (2025 tax returns), the average tax refund will be $3,800 (representing a 26.67% increase). Meanwhile, "The Wall Street Journal" predicts that "Total taxpayer savings could amount to an additional $50 billion through bigger tax refunds or a cut in their 2026 taxes" due to the fact that 94 million taxpayers overpaid on their 2024 federal tax returns."

The 2026 windfall tax return season will most positively impact Upstart's low-income, low-credit-score user base, dramatically reducing the need for personal loans and debt consolidation.

Trump Administration Seeks Loan Crackdown

In recent months, President Trump and his administration have put a heavy emphasis on affordability and loan fairness. If the Trump administration pursues tighter regulations on lending standards and underwriting practices, Upstart's non-traditional, AI-based lending practices come under greater scrutiny. Meanwhile, the removal of federal student loan protections could lead to higher defaults and worse-performing loans for Upstart's business.

Wall Street Analysts Sour on Upstart

Although Upstart's earnings growth remains robust, future growth prospects are what move a stock. Over the past sixty days, several Wall Street analysts tracked by Zacks Investment Research have lowered EPS expectations for 2026 and 2027.

Upstart Exhibits Relative Weakness

Over the past year, UPST shares have sunk more than 60%, sharply diverging from the general market's performance. For most investors, it's best to avoid underperforming, broken stocks like UPST.

Bottom Line

Upstart's AI-powered lending platform faces headwinds as a projected 2026 windfall tax refund season is expected to reduce consumer demand for personal loans among its core user base.

Additional content:

Is Ford On Track to Achieve Its Adjusted EBIT Target by 2029?

Ford Motor Company exited last year as a structurally stronger company, establishing a solid foundation to achieve its long-term target of an 8% adjusted EBIT margin by 2029, per the company's fourth-quarter 2025 earnings transcript. In 2025, the company reported an adjusted EBIT margin of 3.6%, and it expects first-quarter 2026 EBIT to remain roughly flat sequentially at 2.3% as it continues to work through the impact of Novelis-related aluminum costs. Ford anticipates a gradual normalization in the second quarter, with a return to its underlying EBIT run-rate level in the second half of the year as volumes stabilize and portfolio optimization initiatives gain traction.

Profitability in the first half of 2026 is expected to face pressure from temporarily elevated aluminum sourcing costs and broader commodity headwinds, though some market factors may provide partial offsets. In the second half, earnings are projected to improve as production volumes stabilize, additional truck capacity comes online, and aluminum supply costs normalize. Overall, the company has indicated that 2026 will likely be weighted toward stronger back-half performance as temporary headwinds subside.

To support its path to an 8% EBIT margin, Ford is increasing investment in its Ford Blue business, including hybrids and new higher-margin products, while moderating the pace of investment in Model e. Although investment in Model e remains significant, the company is intentionally scaling it down to better balance capital allocation. This disciplined investment strategy is designed to position the company over the next several years to sustainably achieve its targeted margin profile. F sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Margin Outlooks of Ford's Competitors

General Motors Company expects its annual U.S. production to increase to an industry-leading two million units in 2026 as it begins producing the Chevrolet Equinox in Kansas, moves Chevrolet Blazer production to Tennessee and adds capacity for the Cadillac Escalade while launching next-generation full-size pickups at the Orion Assembly plant in Michigan. Its warranty expenses are improving, and its EV-related losses are expected to decline. As a result, the company anticipates full-year 2026 adjusted EBIT margins in North America to return to the 8-10% range.

In 2026, Rivian Automotive, Inc. expects a sizable adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.8-$2.1 billion. The loss reflects higher R&D spending to accelerate its autonomy roadmap, including LiDAR integration, RAP1 chip deployment and limited point-to-point features, along with rising SG&A costs as it expands its sales and service network to support the R2 ramp.

F's Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Ford has underperformed the Zacks Automotive-Domestic industry in the last six months. Its shares have gained 15.4% compared with the industry's growth of 27.9%.

From a valuation perspective, F appears undervalued. Going by its price/sales ratio, the company is trading at a forward sales multiple of 0.31, lower than the industry's 3.43.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for F's 2026 and 2027 EPS has moved up a penny in the past 30 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for F's 2027 EPS has moved down a penny in the past seven days.

