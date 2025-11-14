Albemarle's Series A Preferred Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Albemarle Corp.'s 7.25% Dep Shares Ser A Mandatory Convertible Prfd Due 03/01/2027 (Symbol: ALB.PRA) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $3.6248), with shares changing hands as low as $47.84 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.60% in the "Industrial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, ALB.PRA was trading at a 100.44% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 50.40% in the "Industrial" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are, with a conversion ratio of 0.3809 - 0.4570.

The chart below shows the one year performance of ALB.PRA shares, versus ALB:

Below is a dividend history chart for ALB.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Albemarle Corp.'s 7.25% Dep Shares Ser A Mandatory Convertible Prfd Due 03/01/2027:

In Friday trading, Albemarle Corp.'s 7.25% Dep Shares Ser A Mandatory Convertible Prfd Due 03/01/2027 (Symbol: ALB.PRA) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ALB) are up about 0.4%.

