Markets
ALB.PRA

Albemarle's Series A Preferred Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

November 14, 2025 — 02:25 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Friday, shares of Albemarle Corp.'s 7.25% Dep Shares Ser A Mandatory Convertible Prfd Due 03/01/2027 (Symbol: ALB.PRA) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $3.6248), with shares changing hands as low as $47.84 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.60% in the "Industrial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, ALB.PRA was trading at a 100.44% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 50.40% in the "Industrial" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible, with a conversion ratio of 0.3809 - 0.4570.

The chart below shows the one year performance of ALB.PRA shares, versus ALB:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for ALB.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Albemarle Corp.'s 7.25% Dep Shares Ser A Mandatory Convertible Prfd Due 03/01/2027:

ALB.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

In Friday trading, Albemarle Corp.'s 7.25% Dep Shares Ser A Mandatory Convertible Prfd Due 03/01/2027 (Symbol: ALB.PRA) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ALB) are up about 0.4%.

Also see:
 Cheap Tech Stocks
 ETFs Holding TWOU
 APPN Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Cheap Tech Stocks-> ETFs Holding TWOU-> APPN Average Annual Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ALB.PRA
ALB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.