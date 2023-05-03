News & Insights

US Markets
ALB

Albemarle's quarterly profit jumps, raises annual forecast

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA

May 03, 2023 — 04:22 pm EDT

Written by Ernest Scheyder for Reuters ->

Corrects to show annual forecast cut, not raised

May 3 (Reuters) - Lithium producer Albemarle Corp ALB.N posted a more-than fourfold jump in quarterly profit on Wednesday but cut its annual forecast,citing softening prices for the metal used to make electric vehicle batteries.

The company posted first-quarter net income of $1.24 billion, or $10.51 per share, compared to $253.4 million, or $2.15 per share, in the year-ago period.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder Editing by Chris Reese)

((ernest.scheyder@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @ErnestScheyder; +1-713-210-8512; Reuters Messaging: ernest.scheyder.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.