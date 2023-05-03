Albemarle's quarterly profit jumps, raises annual forecast

Corrects to show annual forecast cut, not raised

May 3 (Reuters) - Lithium producer Albemarle Corp ALB.N posted a more-than fourfold jump in quarterly profit on Wednesday but cut its annual forecast,citing softening prices for the metal used to make electric vehicle batteries.

The company posted first-quarter net income of $1.24 billion, or $10.51 per share, compared to $253.4 million, or $2.15 per share, in the year-ago period.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder Editing by Chris Reese)

((ernest.scheyder@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @ErnestScheyder; +1-713-210-8512; Reuters Messaging: ernest.scheyder.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.