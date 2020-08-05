Albemarle's quarterly profit drops 45 percent as lithium sales slow

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Albemarle Corp ALB.N, the world's largest producer of lithium for electric vehicle batteries, posted a 45 percent drop in second-quarter profit on Wednesday as sales dropped across all its divisions.

The company posted net income of $85.6 million, or 80 cents per share, compared to $154.2 million, or $1.45 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

