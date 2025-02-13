Albemarle's Q4 Earnings and Sales Miss Estimates on Lower Pricing

Albemarle Corporation ( ALB ) logged earnings of 29 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2024. In the year-ago quarter, the company had reported a loss of $5.26 per share.



Barring one-time items, adjusted loss for the reported quarter came in at $1.09 per share. It was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 49 cents.



Revenues fell roughly 48% year over year to $1,231.7 million in the quarter. It missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,311.5 million. The top line was hurt by lower prices and volumes in the Energy Storage segment, partly offset by the volume growth in the Specialties unit.

ALB’s Segment Highlights

Sales from the Energy Storage unit fell around 63% year over year to $616.8 million. It missed the consensus estimate of $738 million. The decline in sales was attributed to reduced pricing and volumes. Sales volumes fell due to the timing of chemical-grade spodumene sales and lithium processing plant outages.



The Specialties segment recorded sales of $332.9 million, down around 2% year over year. It was below the consensus estimate of $342 million. Lower pricing impacted sales, partly offset by increased volumes.



The Ketjen unit recorded revenues of $281.9 million in the reported quarter, down roughly 17% year over year. It was below the consensus estimate of $300 million. Higher prices were more than offset by reduced volumes.

ALB’s FY24 Results

Loss (as reported) for full-year 2024 was $11.20 per share. This is in contrast to earnings of $13.36 per share a year ago. Net sales declined around 44% year over year to $5,377.5 million.

Albemarle’s Financial Position

Albemarle ended 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of roughly $1,192.2 million, up around 34% year over year. Long-term debt was around $3,118.1 million, down around 12% from the prior year.



Cash from operations was $702 million for full-year 2024, down around 47% year over year.

ALB’s Outlook

Albemarle noted that it is taking actions to cut costs, optimize its conversion network and increase efficiencies to preserve its long-term competitive position.



The company has lowered expected capital expenditures for full-year 2025 by $100 million. It now sees capital expenditures in the range of $700-$800 million.



ALB expects depreciation and amortization expenses of $630-$670 million for 2025. Corporate costs are expected to be $70-$100 million while Interest and financing expenses are expected to be $180-$210 million for the full year.

ALB Stock’s Price Performance

Albemarle’s shares have lost 31.7% in the past year compared with the Zacks Chemicals Diversified industry’s 0.5% rise.



