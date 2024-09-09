Albemarle's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with significant funds have taken a bearish position in Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in ALB usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 9 options transactions for Albemarle. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 11% being bullish and 55% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 8 are puts, valued at $1,718,980, and there was a single call, worth $34,300.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $85.0 for Albemarle over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Albemarle's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Albemarle's significant trades, within a strike price range of $70.0 to $85.0, over the past month.

Albemarle Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALB PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $5.95 $5.55 $5.8 $70.00 $870.0K 3.6K 1.5K ALB PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $6.0 $5.9 $5.9 $70.00 $529.8K 3.6K 1.5K ALB PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $5.95 $5.75 $5.85 $70.00 $87.1K 3.6K 1 ALB PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/13/24 $7.1 $6.4 $6.9 $85.00 $59.3K 2.0K 450 ALB PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/13/24 $8.15 $7.8 $8.0 $85.00 $58.4K 2.0K 250

About Albemarle

Albemarle is one of the world's largest lithium producers. In the lithium industry, the majority of demand comes from batteries, where lithium is used as the energy storage material, particularly in electric vehicles. Albemarle is a fully integrated lithium producer. Its upstream resources include salt brine deposits in Chile and the US and two hard rock mines in Australia, both of which are joint ventures. The company operates lithium refining plants in Chile, the US, Australia, and China. Albemarle is a global leader in the production of bromine, used in flame retardants. It is also a major producer of oil refining catalysts.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Albemarle, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Albemarle's Current Market Status With a volume of 279,834, the price of ALB is up 0.81% at $77.53. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 51 days. What The Experts Say On Albemarle

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $109.33333333333333.

An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Albemarle, which currently sits at a price target of $78. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Deutsche Bank keeps a Hold rating on Albemarle with a target price of $80. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Albemarle, targeting a price of $170.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Albemarle with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

