Albemarle's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ALB usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Albemarle. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 63% leaning bullish and 36% bearish. Among these notable options, 9 are puts, totaling $1,002,747, and 2 are calls, amounting to $435,800.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $110.0 to $134.0 for Albemarle during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Albemarle options trades today is 587.33 with a total volume of 1,841.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Albemarle's big money trades within a strike price range of $110.0 to $134.0 over the last 30 days.

Albemarle Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALB PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $12.9 $12.55 $12.65 $110.00 $569.2K 101 450 ALB CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $11.75 $11.55 $11.75 $125.00 $352.5K 104 308 ALB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $7.95 $7.75 $7.75 $115.00 $116.2K 560 150 ALB CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $24.25 $23.8 $23.8 $130.00 $83.3K 21 41 ALB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/14/24 $11.1 $10.25 $10.25 $133.00 $61.5K 0 0

About Albemarle

Albemarle is one of the world's largest lithium producers. In the lithium industry, the majority of demand comes from batteries, where lithium is used as the energy storage material, particularly in electric vehicles. Albemarle is a fully integrated lithium producer. Its upstream resources include salt brine deposits in Chile and the US and two hard rock mines in Australia, both of which are joint ventures. The company operates lithium refining plants in Chile, the US, Australia, and China. Albemarle is a global leader in the production of bromine, used in flame retardants. It is also a major producer of oil refining catalysts.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Albemarle, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Albemarle Trading volume stands at 1,234,528, with ALB's price up by 0.8%, positioned at $127.49. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 69 days. Expert Opinions on Albemarle

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $142.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Deutsche Bank continues to hold a Hold rating for Albemarle, targeting a price of $140. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Albemarle with a target price of $157. An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Neutral rating on Albemarle, maintaining a target price of $128. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Scotiabank lowers its rating to Sector Perform with a new price target of $135. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Scotiabank continues to hold a Sector Outperform rating for Albemarle, targeting a price of $150.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

