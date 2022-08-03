US Markets
Albemarle's lithium sales surge; annual forecast raised

Contributor
Ernest Scheyder Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Albemarle Corp raised its annual forecast on Wednesday after its second-quarter lithium sales nearly tripled due to rising prices of the electric vehicle battery metal.

The company reported second-quarter net income of $406.8 million, or $3.46 per share, compared with $424.6 million, or $3.62 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted profit in the company's lithium division more than quadrupled, though adjusted profit in the catalyst division, which sells to the oil refining sector, fell more than 50%.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

