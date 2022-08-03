Albemarle's lithium sales surge; annual forecast raised

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Albemarle Corp ALB.N raised its annual forecast on Wednesday after its second-quarter lithium sales nearly tripled due to rising prices of the electric vehicle battery metal.

The company reported second-quarter net income of $406.8 million, or $3.46 per share, compared with $424.6 million, or $3.62 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted profit in the company's lithium division more than quadrupled, though adjusted profit in the catalyst division, which sells to the oil refining sector, fell more than 50%.

Albemarle plans major U.S. lithium processing plant

Albemarle unfazed by Chilean election, cites 'unique' lithium contract

REUTERS NEXT-EV industry must work closer with lithium suppliers, executives say

FOCUS-Piedmont Lithium looks abroad amid North Carolina uncertainty

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((ernest.scheyder@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @ErnestScheyder; +1-713-210-8512; Reuters Messaging: ernest.scheyder.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.