Albemarle's (ALB) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Lag

Albemarle Corporation ALB logged a profit of $1,132.4 million or $9.60 per share in the fourth quarter of 2022 against a loss of $3.8 million or 3 cents per share a year ago.



Adjusted earnings in the reported quarter were $8.62 per share, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.46.



Revenues climbed roughly 193% year over year to $2,621 million in the quarter, However, it trailed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,626.5 million. The top line was driven by higher lithium pricing and increased volumes.

Segment Highlights

Sales from the Lithium unit surged 410% year over year to $2,066 million. Sales were driven by higher pricing (up 328% net of currency) associated with renegotiated contracts and higher market pricing. Volumes rose 82% in the quarter on the back of the La Negra III/IV expansion in Chile and increased tolling volumes to meet rising customer demand.



The Bromine Specialties segment recorded sales of $319.4 million, up 10% year over year. Sales were supported by a 9% (net of currency) rise in pricing and 1% higher volume.



The Catalysts unit recorded revenues of $235.5 million in the reported quarter, up around 18% year over year. Volumes rose 8% while pricing increased 10% (net of currency).

FY22 Results

Earnings for full-year 2022 were $22.84 per share compared with $1.06 per share a year ago. Net sales more than doubled year over year to $7,320.1 million.

Financial Position

Albemarle ended 2022 with cash and cash equivalents of roughly $1,499,1 million, up more than three-fold year over year. Long-term debt was around $3,215 million, up around 60% year over year.



Cash flow from operations was $1,907.8 million for full-year 2022, up more than five-fold year over year.

Outlook

Albemarle expects net sales in the band of $11.3-$12.9 billion for 2023. It sees strength in lithium pricing and end-market demand to drive a 55-75% year-over-year rise in net sales in 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for the year is forecast to be $4.2-$5.1 billion.



Albemarle also sees adjusted earnings per share for 2023 in the band of $26.00-$33.00.



The company anticipates capital expenditures of $1.7-$1.9 billion for 2023. Net cash from operations is projected to be $2.1-$2.4 billion for the year.

Price Performance

Shares of Albemarle have gained 38.4% in the past year compared with an 8.3% rise of the industry.



