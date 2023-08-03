Albemarle's (ALB) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Lag

Albemarle Corporation ALB logged a profit of $650 million or $5.52 per share in the second quarter of 2023, up from a profit of $406.8 million or $3.46 per share a year ago.



Adjusted earnings in the reported quarter came in at $7.33 per share, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.27.



Revenues climbed roughly 60% year over year to $2,370.2 million in the quarter, However, it missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,507.6 million. The top line was driven by higher pricing from Energy Storage and Ketjen units. However, the company saw lower volumes in the Specialties segment.

Segment Highlights

Sales from the Energy Storage unit surged around 120% year over year to $1,763.1 million. It fell short of our estimate of $1,861.2 million. Sales were driven by increased volumes and higher pricing due to tight market conditions. Volumes rose 36% in the quarter on the back of the La Negra III/IV expansion in Chile, increased tolling volumes to meet rising customer demand and production from the processing plant in Qinzhou, China.



The Specialties segment recorded sales of $371.3 million, down around 20% year over year. It was below our estimate of $517.9 million. Sales were impacted by 15% lower volumes and a 5% decline in pricing due to softer demand.



The Ketjen unit recorded revenues of $235.8 million in the reported quarter, up roughly 12% year over year. It was above our estimate of $199.3 million. Sales were aided by higher prices, especially from fluid catalytic cracking and clean fuel technologies.

Financial Position

Albemarle ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of roughly $1,599.7 million, up around 72% year over year. Long-term debt was around $3,509.3 million, up around 9% year over year.



Cash flow from operations was $794.7 million for the quarter, up from $60.3 million a year ago.

Outlook

Albemarle raised its outlook for net sales and adjusted EBITDA for 2023 factoring in the recent rise lithium market prices. It now expects net sales in the band of $10.4-$11.5 billion, compared with $9.8-$11.5 billion expected earlier. It sees continued global shift to electric vehicles to drive a 40-55% year-over-year rise in net sales in 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for the year is now forecast to be $3.8-$4.4 billion, compared with $3.3-$4 billion expected earlier.



Albemarle also expects adjusted earnings per share for 2023 in the band of $25.00-$29.50, up from its earlier view of $20.75-$25.75.



The company now anticipates capital expenditures of $1.9-$2.1 billion for 2023. Net cash from operations is projected to be $1.2-$1.8 billion for the year.

Price Performance

Shares of Albemarle have lost 13.6% in the past year compared with a 12.9% rise of the industry.



