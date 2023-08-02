News & Insights

Albemarle's 2nd-quarter profit jumps 66% on rising lithium prices

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA

August 02, 2023 — 04:20 pm EDT

Written by Ernest Scheyder for Reuters ->

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Albemarle Corp ALB.N, the world's largest producer of lithium, posted a 66% increase in quarterly profit on Wednesday and raised its annual outlook, citing rising prices and volumes for the metal used to make electric vehicle batteries.

The company posted net income for the second quarter ended June 30 of $650 million, or $5.52 per share, compared with $406.8 million, or $3.46 per share, in the year-ago period.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

