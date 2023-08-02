Albemarle's 2nd-quarter profit jumps 66% on rising lithium prices

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Albemarle Corp ALB.N, the world's largest producer of lithium, posted a 66% increase in quarterly profit on Wednesday and raised its annual outlook, citing rising prices and volumes for the metal used to make electric vehicle batteries.

The company posted net income for the second quarter ended June 30 of $650 million, or $5.52 per share, compared with $406.8 million, or $3.46 per share, in the year-ago period.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((ernest.scheyder@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @ErnestScheyder; +1-713-210-8512; Reuters Messaging: ernest.scheyder.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.