Albemarle Wraps Up Controlling Stake Sale in Ketjen to KPS

Albemarle Corporation ALB has completed the divestment of a controlling stake in its Ketjen Corporation’s refining catalyst solutions business to affiliates of KPS Capital Partners, LP. It continues to hold a minority stake in Ketjen, while KPS will hold a majority of Ketjen’s board of directors and assume operational control. Albemarle maintains full ownership of Ketjen’s Performance Catalyst Solutions unit, which has now been integrated into its broader product portfolio.

The transaction was followed by Albemarle’s recent divestment of its 50% interest in the Eurecat joint venture to Axens SA, completed in January 2026. The two deals combined generated $670 million in pre-tax proceeds. The proceeds are expected to be used for debt reduction and other general corporate purposes, enhancing its financial flexibility.

Albemarle’s moves demonstrate confidence in Ketjen’s value-creation potential. The company will strengthen its portfolio while supporting Ketjen’s next phase of development. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as a financial advisor to Albemarle, with K&L Gates LLP acting as legal advisor for the transaction.

