Albemarle vs. Rio Tinto: Which Lithium Stock Holds More Promise?

Albemarle Corporation ALB and Rio Tinto Group RIO are prominent players in the lithium space. Both companies are well-positioned to gain from higher lithium prices, fueled by robust demand from electric vehicles (EVs) and energy storage systems, as well as supply disruptions linked in part to production cuts in China. Lithium prices have rebounded from last year’s lows amid tightening supply conditions and healthy demand in China and across global markets.



Let’s dive deep and closely compare the fundamentals of these two lithium producers to determine which one is a better investment option now amid improving lithium market conditions.

The Case for ALB

Albemarle is well-placed to gain from long-term growth in the battery-grade lithium market. The market for lithium batteries and energy storage remains strong, especially for EVs, offering significant opportunities for the company to develop innovative products and expand capacity. Lithium demand is expected to grow on the back of significant global EV penetration. ALB expects lithium demand to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10-20% from 2025 to 2030. Stationary storage is expected to be a significant driver for lithium demand along with EVs. Albemarle expects demand to grow roughly 15-40% this year. Demand indicators stayed positive in the first quarter of 2026, with global Energy Storage Systems production rising 117% year over year.



The company is strategically executing its projects aimed at boosting its global lithium conversion capacity. It remains focused on investing in high-return projects to drive productivity. Healthy customer demand, capacity expansion and plant productivity improvements are supporting its volumes. ALB saw higher sales volumes (up 14% year over year) in its Energy Storage unit in the first quarter on the strength of its integrated conversion facilities. The Salar yield improvement project in Chile has achieved a 50% operating rate, and the ramp-up continues to deliver encouraging outcomes.

ALB has started the environmental permitting process for a commercial direct lithium extraction project at Salar de Atacama. The ramp-up at the Meishan lithium conversion facility in China is also progressing ahead of schedule. The CGP3 expansion at the Greenbushes spodumene mine in Australia has been expedited, expected to reach full production later this year, and add to capacity.



Albemarle is taking aggressive cost-saving and productivity actions as well. The company delivered roughly $450 million in cost and productivity improvements for full-year 2025, having surpassed its initial target of $300-$400 million. It expects additional cost and productivity improvements of $100-$150 million in 2026, with $40 million already delivered this year. ALB is taking actions to maintain its competitive position, including the initiation of a comprehensive review of cost and operating structure, optimization of the conversion network and reduction of capital expenditure. Its capital expenditures of $590 million for 2025 decreased 65% year over year.



Albemarle remains committed to driving shareholder value by leveraging healthy cash flows and strong liquidity. Its operating cash flow was around $1.3 billion in 2025, up roughly 86% from the prior-year period. At the end of the first quarter, ALB had liquidity of around $2.7 billion, including cash and cash equivalents of around $1.1 billion. ALB generated an operating cash flow of $346 million and free cash flow of $248 million in the quarter.



The company paid down $1.3 billion of outstanding debt in March 2026, reducing annual interest expense by roughly $60 million. This followed the successful divestments of the controlling stake in Ketjen and its 50% interest in the Eurecat joint venture, which together generated $670 million in pre-tax proceeds.

The company remains focused on maintaining its dividend payout. It has raised its quarterly dividend for the 30th straight year. ALB offers a dividend yield of 0.9% at the current stock price.

The Case for RIO

Rio Tinto holds one of the world’s largest lithium portfolios and a robust pipeline of development projects, positioning it well to benefit from the growing demand for lithium. RIO produces lithium using several established methods, including direct lithium extraction (“DLE”) from brines, traditional pond-based brine extraction and hard-rock mining. The company also manufactures a broad suite of lithium products, including lithium chloride, lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and spodumene concentrate.



RIO is expanding its lithium extraction capabilities through a new partnership with ILiAD Technologies, a leader in DLE technology. The collaboration supports the company’s efforts to enhance operational efficiency while improving sustainability and cost effectiveness. ILiAD’s technology allows the extraction of high-purity lithium chloride from a wide range of lithium-rich brine resources and complements RIO’s existing DLE operations at Fénix and Rincon.



RIO is making progress with its high-value lithium projects. The fully owned Rincon Lithium Project in Argentina remains on track with commissioning of the starter plant already being completed and ramp-up currently in progress, with full capacity expected by the end of 2026. RIO is investing $2.5 billion to expand Rincon, which has a capacity of 60,000 tons of battery-grade lithium carbonate annually with a 40-year mine life. First production from the project is expected in 2028, followed by a three-year ramp-up to full capacity. Rio Tinto has secured a $1.175 billion financing package from international lenders to support the development of the Rincon project.



The Fénix expansion project and Sal de Vida in Argentina, with a capital cost of $0.7 billion each, are mechanically complete with first production expected in second-half 2026. The Nemaska Lithium project, in which Rio Tinto now holds a 53.9% stake with the Government of Québec retaining the balance, is a fully integrated spodumene-to-lithium hydroxide development project comprising the lithium hydroxide plant in Bécancour and the Whabouchi spodumene mine with a production capacity of 32,000 tons. RIO initially acquired a 50% interest in Nemaska Lithium through the buyout of Arcadium in March 2025.



At Bécancour, engineering has been completed with construction at more than 70%. RIO has decided to slow the pace of construction of the project during 2026, but remains fully committed to advancing the project. It expects construction to ramp up following optimization works and does not envision major changes to the project’s overall timeline. Commissioning of the Bécancour plant was planned to start this year, with first production in 2028.



RIO has a robust balance sheet and generates strong cash flows, which allow it to make investments in projects while driving shareholder returns. The company ended 2025 with cash and cash equivalents and other short-term highly liquid investments of $9.2 billion. RIO generated an operating cash flow of $16.8 billion in 2025, up 8% year over year. Rio Tinto has a policy of returning 40-60% of its underlying earnings, with a 10-year track record of dividend payout at the top end of the range. It offers a dividend yield of 4.8% at the current stock price.

ALB & RIO: Price Performance, Valuation & Other Comparisons

The ALB stock has surged 200.9% over the past year, while RIO has rallied 78.4%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ALB is currently trading at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 3.32. RIO is currently trading at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 2.18, below ALB.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ALB’s long-term debt-to-capitalization is around 15.2%, lower than RIO’s 24.6%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

How the Zacks Consensus Estimate Compares for ALB & RIO

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s 2026 sales implies year-over-year growth of 16.7%. The same for EPS suggests a 1,675.9% year-over-year rise. The EPS estimates for 2026 have been trending higher over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The consensus estimate for RIO’s 2026 sales and EPS implies a year-over-year rise of 13% and 28%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2026 have been trending northward over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ALB or RIO: Which Stock Holds the Edge?

ALB and RIO stand to benefit from rising lithium prices driven by EV and energy storage demand. Albemarle is benefiting from higher lithium volumes on project ramp-ups and actions to boost global lithium conversion capacity and productivity. RIO is advancing major lithium projects to boost output and leveraging a strong balance sheet. ALB's higher earnings growth projections suggest that it may offer better investment prospects in the current market environment. ALB’s lower leverage also suggests lower financial risks. Investors seeking exposure to the lithium space might consider Albemarle as the more favorable option at this time.



ALB currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while RIO has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Rio Tinto PLC (RIO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.