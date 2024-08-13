Albemarle Unusual Options Activity For August 13

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Albemarle.

Looking at options history for Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) we detected 23 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 52% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 39% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 19 are puts, for a total amount of $1,023,652 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $330,691.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $155.0 for Albemarle over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Albemarle's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Albemarle's whale activity within a strike price range from $45.0 to $155.0 in the last 30 days.

Albemarle Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $8.6 $8.55 $8.6 $85.00 $227.0K 554 265 ALB PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $74.4 $73.1 $73.47 $150.00 $132.2K 20 20 ALB PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $80.4 $77.7 $78.74 $155.00 $94.4K 6 12 ALB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.8 $4.7 $4.75 $45.00 $75.0K 285 165 ALB PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $14.2 $14.05 $14.15 $80.00 $62.2K 845 127

About Albemarle

Albemarle is one of the world's largest lithium producers. In the lithium industry, the majority of demand comes from batteries, where lithium is used as the energy storage material, particularly in electric vehicles. Albemarle is a fully integrated lithium producer. Its upstream resources include salt brine deposits in Chile and the US and two hard rock mines in Australia, both of which are joint ventures. The company operates lithium refining plants in Chile, the US, Australia, and China. Albemarle is a global leader in the production of bromine, used in flame retardants. It is also a major producer of oil refining catalysts.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Albemarle, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Albemarle Standing Right Now? With a volume of 2,130,926, the price of ALB is up 1.55% at $77.18. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 78 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Albemarle

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $101.0.

An analyst from HSBC downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $95. An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Underweight rating on Albemarle, maintaining a target price of $90. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Albemarle with a target price of $111. An analyst from Berenberg downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $83. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Albemarle, targeting a price of $126.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

